The New York Jets are continuing to search for their new head coach, and it appears as if they may have locked in on their top target. With Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn being brought to town for an in-person interview on Tuesday, the Jets seem intent on making him their next head coach, and they have set a bold goal for themselves when it comes to this upcoming interview.

After the Lions were surprisingly eliminated from the 2024 NFL Playoffs by the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, their coaches are free to take other jobs, as we already saw offensive coordinator Ben Johnson bolt for the Chicago Bears head coaching gig. Glenn could be the next guy to follow him out the exit door, and it sounds like New York doesn't want to let Glenn leave their building on Tuesday without hiring him to be their new head coach.

“A monumental day: Top target Aaron Glenn visits the Jets & the goal is to keep him from leaving the building, sources say. The deal isn’t done & there are still some particulars to discuss. But if all goes well, he could end today as HC of the NYJ. If not, the Saints await,” Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jets locking in on Aaron Glenn as top head coaching candidate

The Jets have brought in a wide variety of candidates for their head coach opening, but it seems like they have finally identified their top target in Glenn. With an in-person interview set up now, New York is going to do their best to sell him on their job, and if all goes according to plan, he will be named their head coach at some point in the near future.

It's telling that the Jets do not have any more interviews with candidates for their head coach opening as well, while Glenn has an in-person interview scheduled with the New Orleans Saints. New York's goal is to make it so that his meeting with the Saints gets canceled, and it will be worth keeping tabs on them throughout the day to see if they are successful in their quest to make him their new head coach.