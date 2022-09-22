New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is not letting his injuries stop him from working on his game.

Winston is already dealing with four fractures in his back, an injury he has been dealing with since Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he is apparently more banged up than initially thought, as Wednesday’s injury report revealed that he also has an ankle injury.

Despite all the ailments bothering him, Winston still participated in their latest practice, albeit in limited capacity. Speaking to reporters, the Saints QB opened up about his reason for practicing instead of resting and letting his injuries heal.

“My main goal is to find a way to get better every day, whatever it is with my body, whether it’s conceptionally, as a leader. Like I’m trying to find a way to get better every single day. That doesn’t stop no matter the circumstances,” Winston shared, via Pro Football Talk.

The Saints are dealing with a lot of injuries on the roster, with the likes of Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Marcus Maye and Paulson Adebo among many others being limited during Wednesday’s practice as well. With that said, Jameis Winston might have just wanted to do his part and offer no excuses since his teammates are on the same boat.

Regardless of Winston’s reasoning, however, the Saints will have to make a decision on their QB. They need him to be healthy until the end of the campaign, and if that means letting him rest for a few days, then it should be a no-brainer.

Hopefully Winston will be able to get back to 100 percent health sooner rather than later. The Saints play the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.