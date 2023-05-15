There’s a ton of excitement and optimism surrounding the New Orleans Saints after the 2023 NFL schedule release.

The Saints are still facing some questions, with the length of Alvin Kamara’s likely suspension being the biggest of the bunch, but after a strong body of work in the 2023 NFL Draft, New Orleans has their sights set on making a big leap as they face the NFL’s second easiest schedule this upcoming season. So without further ado, here are our game-by-game predictions for the Saints’ 2023 regular season.

Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

The Saints kick off the season at home against a rebuilding team that’s facing several major challenges. Derrick Henry could feast against an inexperienced defensive line that lost three starters in free agency, but Derek Carr will counter by carving up the Tennessee Titans pass funnel defense with Michael Thomas and Chris Olave. Prediction: Saints 21, Titans 17

Week 2 at Carolina Panthers (MNF)

Both teams will go through some inevitable early season growing pains after they parted ways with some key veteran leaders in the offseason and are starting with a clean slate at the most important position in football at quarterback. It’s the home debut for Bryce Young, but we expect a heavy serving of Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard on the ground against New Orleans’ suspect run defense. Prediction: Panthers 16, Saints 13

Week 3 at Green Bay Packers

Speaking of teams launching a new era at quarterback, Jordan Love could be in for a long day against the Saints’ stacked secondary as he tries to develop chemistry with the Green Bay Packers group of talented but inexperienced receivers. This one won’t be pretty though, as Green Bay’s front seven will create some headaches for New Orleans’ offensive line. Prediction: Saints 17, Packers 16

Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans has won seven of their last ten meetings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a division rival that’s also facing significant obstacles in an apparent rebuild following the retirement of Tom Brady. Even when the Bucs had Brady under center, though, the Saints still had their number for the most part. Look for Carr to get the job done in a crucial divisional showdown. Prediction: Saints 24, Bucs 17

Week 5 at New England Patriots

Don’t be fooled by how dominant New Orleans’ defense looks on the field and on the stat sheet in September and October. It’s a byproduct of the Saints’ schedule early on in the season. Nevertheless, that’s how the cookie crumbled, and New Orleans takes advantage of a work in-progress New England Patriots offense and takes a commanding lead in the NFC South. Prediction: Saints 20, Patriots 16

Week 6 at Houston Texans

New Orleans heads 350 miles west to take on the new-look Houston Texans, who also boast a winning record at this point in the season. While Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller will definitely make some plays, they don’t create the type of headaches that Kamara does on a weekly basis for opposing defenses. Houston’s pass rush and ball-hawking secondary makes the difference here. Prediction: Texans 23, Saints 19

Week 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (TNF)

Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars offense is going to create some serious problems for opposing defenses. Christian Kirk and Zay Jones were his top targets last year, combining for 166 receptions, 1,931 yards, and 13 touchdowns. Evan Engram also tied Mark Andrews for the third-most catches (73) by a tight end last season, and Travis Etienne and rookie Tank Bigsby will form a dynamic duo out of the backfield. We can’t forget about the X-factor Calvin Ridley, who was picked up in a trade last season and will make his season debut after his season-long suspension. Jacksonville has too much firepower for the Saints to contain on a short week. Prediction: Jaguars 34, Saints 24

Week 8 at Indianapolis Colts

Coming off the proverbial mini bye week, the Saints bounce back with a win as Carr carves up the Indianapolis Colts suspect secondary. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson could start to become a real problem for opposing defenses down the stretch, but he’s still very much a work in-progress at this point in his rookie campaign. Prediction: Saints 28, Colts 20

Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

With a much-improved receiving corps and an offensive line that’s starting to build continuity, Justin Fields outclasses Carr here in a mild road upset that keeps the Chicago Bears in the mix in the NFC North. Prediction: Bears 26, Saints 23

Week 10 at Minnesota Vikings

Led by Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison, who looks to lead this rookie WR class, the Minnesota Vikings passing game will be too much for the Saints to handle in this one. Prediction: Vikings 31, Saints 24

Week 11 Bye

Week 12 at Atlanta Falcons

Trying to contain the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year in running back Bijan Robinson will be a daunting challenge. The Atlanta Falcons have also revamped their defense and feature a new-look secondary that could give Carr issues. Prediction: Falcons 30, Saints 24

Week 13 vs. Detroit Lions

Remarkably, the Saints drop their third straight home game to a red-hot Detroit Lions team that’s extending its four-game win streak, with Jameson Williams and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs making too many plays alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. Detroit’s suddenly stacked secondary becomes a problem for Carr again here. Prediction: Lions 34, Saints 21

Week 14 vs. Carolina Panthers

New Orleans ends the Panthers winning streak and splits the season series as the team starts to hit its stride down the stretch in a close battle for the division crown. Having their offense back at full strength will be key for the Saints here. Prediction: Saints 23, Panthers 21

Week 15 vs. New York Giants

Thanks to a soft schedule and outstanding coaching, the New York Giants made a massive leap to the divisional round of the playoffs last year. But they could be in for some tough sledding this season. They’ll keep it close, but they’re ultimately outmatched in the passing game on both sides of the ball by New Orleans’ standout secondary and underrated receiving corps. Prediction: Saints 27, Giants 24

Week 16 at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)

The Saints will head out to play the Los Angeles Rams on a short week for their third primetime game of the season against a team that’s devoid of defensive talent, aside from Aaron Donald. Carr has a field day in this one as the Saints make their playoff push. Prediction: Saints 34, Rams 20

Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints secure a playoff spot with another hard-fought win over a division rival, while Tampa Bay gets one step closer towards locking up a top draft pick and landing its quarterback of the future. Prediction: Saints 21, Buccaneers 17

Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Saints have won six of their last seven meetings against Atlanta, not accounting for the projected Week 12 loss. Look for that trend to continue here, as the Saints punch their ticket to the playoffs and lock up the division crown. Prediction: Saints 27, Falcons 23

Final Record: 10-7