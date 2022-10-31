Saints RB Mark Ingram avoids the worst with knee injury

The New Orleans Saints have another injury to deal with, as running back Mark Ingram was not able to finish Week 8’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday due to an apparent knee injury. However, Ingram and the Saints can still view his situation in a positive light, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reporting that the veteran tailback avoided a much more serious injury that likely would have wiped out his availability for the rest of the season.

“Saints RB Mark Ingram suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain, source said, which means he’s likely out 3-4 weeks. Could have been a lot worse for Ingram, who will be back soon.”

Mark Ingram appeared in just five offensive snaps against the Raiders. In the short time he was on the field, Ingram was only able to collect two receiving yards on a catch and a couple of targets.

Losing Ingram temporarily barely moves the needle for the Saints, who crushed the Raiders to the tune of a 24-0 score. Alvin Kamara carried the Saints’ offense on his back, as he rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and added 96 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine catches and 10 targets. Mark Ingram is merely an insurance policy behind Kamara.

Dwayne Washington is behind Mark Ingram on the Saints’ depth chart, so he now slides a notch up in the running back pecking order in New Orleans. The Saints are eighth in the league with 141.3 rushing yards per game.

Based on the initial timetable for return of Mark Ingram, he could be back on the field in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers or in Week 13 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.