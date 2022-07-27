Saints star Michael Thomas calls out ‘y’all favorite fantasy doctor’ for lying about injury status

Training camp is officially underway as every team across the league is preparing for the upcoming season. All eyes have been on Michael Thomas throughout the offseason, as he is returning from a serious injury. After making an appearance in minicamp, the New Orleans Saints superstar receiver calls out a fantasy football doctor.

Thomas didn’t mince words at all. Almost immediately after being taken off the PUP list, the Saints star sent a subtweet regarding a fantasy doctor. It’s not entirely clear which account Michael Thomas felt compelled to call out, but there are two possible options.

Y’all favorite fantasy doctor lied 🤥 #unfollow — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 27, 2022

First, is the wildly popular David J. Chao, who provides expert analysis on player injuries across the league. In a video released on July 20, Chao seems extremely skeptical regarding Thomas’ injury. To be fair, the Saints star hasn’t played in forever and it wasn’t looking great based on the reports. However, due to his skepticism, Michael Thomas could be calling him out.

Despite recent #MichaelThomas optimism, we still have our worries and have him at a season #SICscore of 59. Meaning we only see him hitting about 60% of preseason projections. Details at https://t.co/Y4ZB0tnWtN. https://t.co/pErhBLFQTh — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) July 20, 2022

The other option is Jesse Morse. Typically he is accurate but does have a tendency to victory lap injuries when they concur (absolute barf). Even so, despite his habit of celebrating injuries, Morse shared a video regarding Michael Thomas that was much more optimistic. So, the Saints star could be calling out Morse, but due to the fact this fantasy doctor likes what he’s seeing, then it is unlikely.

Did you buy the dip? #Saints MT is back & looking pretty good! Here’s my thoughts from 6 days ago. I’m liking what I’m seeing!!! ADP about to 🚀 https://t.co/tgC5rGkZAk — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) July 27, 2022

Either way, it’s just nice to see Michael Thomas back on the field. His route running looks clean and crisp, which is exactly what the Saints need from him in the 2022 season. Look for Thomas to make some noise as he aims for a major bounce-back year. So much so, that he could be a candidate for NFL Comeback Player of the Year.