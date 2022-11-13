Published November 13, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Michael Thomas’ career with the New Orleans Saints has been riddled by injury after injury. The wide receiver is easily one of the best players in the league if he’s healthy. Unfortunately, he has barely played in three years due to a myriad of injuries. To make matters worse, he has completely been ruled out for the 2022 season.

A few weeks after he was placed on the IR, Michael Thomas seemed to take a shot at the Saints with his latest tweet. The wide receiver commented on Josh Allen’s recovery from his UCL injury. His comments could certainly be interpreted as a shot at New Orleans for ruling him out for the year.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 that’s how you do it. https://t.co/opvxOQgMU4 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 13, 2022

Michael Thomas has struggled to see the field for the last few seasons due to different injuries he has suffered. Last season, he suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of action for the entire year. Thomas was able to return this season for a few games for the Saints, getting 16 catches for 171 yards.

However, Michael Thomas suffered another lower body injury after his return in 2022. His recent toe injury has forced him to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. Now, it seems like the wide receiver has finally had it with the Saints’ medical staff.

The Saints have struggled heavily this season. They currently sit at 3-6 at the bottom of an awful NFC South division. With Thomas being ruled out for the year, the team’s future looks a lot bleaker now. We’ll see how they approach the rest of the season.