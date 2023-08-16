The New Orleans Saints know that they are not at their best without a healthy Michael Thomas. It goes without saying that his chronic injury problems over the last few years have greatly limited the offense, but the wide receiver's absence can also have an impact on the defense.

The Saints star cornerback discussed the importance of having Thomas, who is still not 100 percent back to form, battling him and the rest of the secondary at training camp practice.

“Marshon Lattimore said Mike Thomas and his level of competition makes everyone better,” ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported on Tuesday. “Said he’s still getting back, but he still wants to beat him in every 1-on-1 baffle.” While such a vague prognosis could be cause for concern given the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year's unhealthy past, it is good to know his presence elevates his teammates.

Lattimore has not had the opportunity to face off with Thomas as much as he would like, but this period of time is all about getting prepared for NFL regular season competition. The single-season record-holder for most receptions (149) plays a big role in achieving that foremost training camp goal.

However, Michael Thomas' only objective right now is to shake off the injury rust and return to in-game shape. It is an ongoing process that will hopefully be devoid of the uncertainty and disappointment that defined his 2022 campaign. If the remaining hurdles are successfully cleared, though, Derek Carr cold have one of the most consistently dangerous receivers in the game.

Marshon Lattimore will need to do what he can to push Thomas to that level. Otherwise, New Orleans may fall short of its full potential for a second consecutive season.