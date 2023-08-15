There were plenty of heartbreakers in the 2023 fantasy football season, but few cut quite as deep as Michael Thomas. While Jonathan Taylor's tough year can be chalked up to some bad luck, nobody was fooled by the New Orleans Saints wide receiver's injury-ridden campaign.

We all knew better and yet still believed that remnants of 2019 Thomas were waiting to come busting out last year. The first three weeks just enabled our ill-fated hope, as the two-time All-Pro tallied 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns. And that was it. A lingering toe injury that was cruelly listed as week-to-week for much of the season left fantasy managers completely helpless.

Thomas' prior medical history destroyed his trade value and left him either in a valuable bench or IR slot. And yet, a shrivel of optimism remained up until he was sidelined for good in November. Those who rostered the former Ohio State star, of which I am an unfortunate member, know full well the fantasy trauma this experience induced.

Can we really risk suffering through more futile practice updates and vague recovery timetables? No player is untouchable for the right value. We just have to determine what Michael Thomas' 2023 fantasy football outlook is before embarking on this harrowing journey once again.

The Fantasy Football Player

The former second-round pick had one of the most reliable floors in the NFL and a truly historic ceiling before suffering an ankle injury in 2020. He was WR No. 7 (PPR) in his rookie 2016 season, No. 6 in each of the next two years and a runaway No. 1 in 2019 following his NFL record-setting 149-catch campaign. Thomas commanded insane target volume, scored nine touchdowns three different times and was a lock to eclipse 1,100 yards at his worst. He checked all of the boxes needed for a league-winner.

But that feels like an alternate universe ago after all of his injury problems- which are ongoing. Drew Brees and Sean Payton are no longer in New Orleans and there has never been more uncertainty surrounding Alvin Kamara. The Saints as we knew it, which was a team replete with fantasy stardom, no longer exists. This franchise is covered in question marks and is therefore a big risk to trust come draft day.

There is one major X-Factor, though, who can help Thomas remain a viable option.

The Team

Thomas' value is heavily tied to his health, but if he does suit up for a majority of the 2023 season, and obviously that is a super-sized if, there is still the issue of where he fits in this new-look offense. Chris Olave enjoyed a promising rookie year, recording 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. He is expected to take a sizable jump with Derek Carr at QB.

Does that mean the veteran receiver is an odd man out? When Thomas is on the field, he produces. No one should doubt his in-game production with the Saints until such evidence is provided. However, the 30-year-old is still likely to take a backseat to young Olave, thereby capping his scoring upside a bit.

But a potentially rejuvenated Carr could give way to multiple productive fantasy football players. Despite not being on full display in regularity over the last few years, Thomas' ability cannot be ignored. He is a difference-maker who can help the Saints win games, beyond just piling up stats. Dennis Allen is not Payton, but his rapport with Carr, as well as the organization's built-in infrastructure, could be solid enough for the offense to be effective.

Michael Thomas' 2023 Fantasy Outlook

There is no easy way to pinpoint the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year's value, as it will depend on where you draft him and the number of other wild cards you have on your roster. An unpredictable team could be pushed off the edge with the presence of Thomas.

That means compromise will be needed. If he is someone you have on your target list, then multiple “safe and reliable” wide receivers must be selected to mitigate any risk. Players who may not be the flashiest names like Terry McLaurin might be crucial additions in this case. With all that being said, Michael Thomas' pre-draft ranking gives you plenty incentive to take the plunge.

He is FantasyPros' No. 45 WR in PPR and carries a 118 ADP in Yahoo leagues. This is where he sucks us back in. Despite all the red flags we have brought to light today, Thomas can be an absolute steal in the late-rounds. That is the only way you can feel good about taking him, though.

The Saints veteran will flirt with WR 3 and weekly flex status if he is finally past the injury bug. But it is best for your season-long sanity to not draft him as a starter. And as a legend often said, you've got to take care of your health.