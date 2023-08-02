New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is looking good so far in training camp, but he knows there's still plenty of work to be done in order for him to get back to his best form.

“I'm just fine-tuning everything — missed a decent amount of time. So, for me to say, like, ‘Yeah I'm 100 (percent).' No. But I'm moving in that direction every day,” Thomas said (h/t Bobby Kownack of NFL.com)

Michael Thomas used to be one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the entire NFL. However, injuries got in his way, causing him to miss a ton of games the last three years and preventing him from contributing to New Orleans' attack.

Thomas played in only seven games in 2020 because of ankle issues. He had surgery on his injured ankle in the following offseason and missed the entire 2021 campaign. He returned to action in 2022 but suffered a foot injury three weeks into the season before getting ruled out for the rest of the year.

The 30-year-old Michael Thomas, who led the NFL with 1,725 receiving yards in 2019, remains a tantalizing option downfield for the Saints — provided that he's healthy. The Saints will love to see him back in 100% form as they try to adjust to a new offensive landscape with Derek Carr taking over the starting role under center.

Together with wide receiver Chris Olave, running back Alvin Kamara, and Carr, Thomas hopes to create an immediate impact on the Saints' offense right from the get-go of the 2023 campaign, which will start in a Sep. 10 game at home against the Tennessee Titans for New Orleans.