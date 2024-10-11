The New Orleans Saints will be starting Spencer Rattler in Week 6 with Derek Carr sidelined for the next couple of weeks with an injury. The Saints believe in Rattler, and there has been a lot of positive talk in the organization surrounding him, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

I had some conversations with people in New Orleans this morning to just kind of get a vibe of what’s this kid like and it sounded a lot like it did this summer,” Russini said. “They love this kid’s poised, they want him to play free. They are giving this kid the keys because they believe in his confidence. I think it’s important to mention, yes it’s great that they’re optimistic and they’re building this guy up. I know that talk, I hear that talk all the time from people in organizations. This is different, they really like this kid and I got to tell you I’m excited. Just his ability to process, his understanding of what they’re doing.”

The Saints selected Rattler in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and the quarterback was known as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Most people also know Rattler from Nefllix's QB1 where he was followed during high school, and the way he carried himself in the series could be why he fell in the draft.

Nonetheless, Rattler is getting his opportunity to show his skillset, and it'll be against the Saints division opponent Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints believe in Spencer Rattler

A few players have already spoken highly of Spencer Rattler, and one of them was Chris Olave ahead of their Week 6 game.

“He’s exciting, man… He brings a lot to the table. Got a lot of talent and I’m excited to work with him,” Olave said.

After having a quiet game against the Kansas City Chiefs, maybe Rattler can get Olave going, which would uplift the offense. So far this season, Derek Carr has connected with Rashid Shaheed the most out of all the receivers, but Olave is a dynamic playmaker as well.

There's no doubt that Rattler will have several options at his disposal, but it will be up to him to get them the ball. The defense can also help him out if they can get some stops and keep Baker Mayfield off the field. Depending on how Rattler performs in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if they continue to roll with him when Carr is healthy.