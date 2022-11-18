Published November 18, 2022

Heading into Week 11, the New Orleans Saints will be without a central figure on defense. Star edge rusher Cam Jordan will be out for just the second time in his 12-year career.

“Dennis Allen said Cam Jordan will not play this week due to his eye injury. This marks the first game Jordan will miss due to injury in his 12-year career”

An eye injury will sideline Jordan in Week 11.

Jordan missed the first game of his career last season as he landed on the covid-list in Week 14. But this will be the first time he is out due to an injury in his career.

During his time in the NFL, Cam Jordan has been one of the most consistent pieces in the NFL. He has appeared in 186 career games, recording 615 total tackles, 145 tackles for loss, 13 forced fumbles, 112.5 total sacks, and 216 quarterback hits.

Throughout 2022, Jordan has once again put together a strong campaign for the Saints. He has recorded 42 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and 5.5 total sacks.

Along with his contributions on the field, Jordan has built a strong resume off of it. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. He is also a member of the hall of fame All-2010 team.

The Saints will be taking on a Los Angeles Rams team on Sunday that is in a similar position to that of their own. But without Jordan leading this defense, the Saints defense could be in for a long day.