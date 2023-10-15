The Houston Texans got a hard-fought win Sunday over the New Orleans Saints, and their coach deeply appreciated the hustle and effort. In fact, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans singled out one guy in particular for the hard work that went into the victory.

Ryans had praise for Steven Nelson, who had a late interception that helped seal the win for the Texans, per KPRC Houston reporter Aaron Wilson. It made it even more rewarding as Nelson had given up a touchdown earlier in the game. The Texans coach appreciated how his defender bounced back and made a big play when the Texans needed it the most.

“I thought Steven (Nelson) played a great game. Made a big-time play for us,” Ryans said.

Steven Nelson is in his second year with the Texans. He's made his mark with the team, playing in all of the their games this season. He had six tackles in the victory over New Orleans including five solo stops to go with the key interception.

Houston improved to 3-3 with the 20-13 victory over New Orleans. It wasn't just Nelson who got the job done for Houston. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud also had a big day for the team. He threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Stroud is winning the confidence of his coach and his team as the Texans move forward to play Carolina on the road in two weeks.

New Orleans falls to 3-3 with the loss to Houston. They host the Jacksonville Jaguars this Thursday.