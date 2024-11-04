New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a scary injury, and the Week 9 loss may seal the trade fate of Marshon Lattimore. But head coach Dennis Allen made a promise after the setback to the Panthers made his seat hotter, according to posts on X by Garland Gillen and Mike Triplett.

Gillen posted: “Dennis Allen on his future as the head coach of the Saints. ‘I’m going to keep coming in every day and fight my a** off, just like every single day that I've been here.' ”

Triplett posted: “Saints coach Dennis Allen: “I’m hurting right now. Hurting for our city, hurting for our organization, hurting for the guys in that locker room.”

The Saints fell to 2-7 with their seventh consecutive setback.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen may be on the way out

Chuba Hubbard scored on a 16-yard run with 2:18 left as the Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak. Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards a touchdown to improve to 1-3 against the Saints in his career.

For Allen and the Saints, they wasted Alvin Kamara’s incredible day. He had 215 yards from scrimmage for the Saints, carrying 29 times for 155 yards and catching six passes for 60 yards.

“I gotta be better for our guys,” Allen said. “I’m going to come in and do the very best job I can every single day. That’s what I’ve always done. Been here for a long time. That’s the way I’ve gone about doing my job.”

General manager Mickey Loomis said last month the franchise wouldn’t evaluate Allen too soon, according to nola.com.

He added good organizations “look beyond the results” and examine why losses happen. And while that can sometimes fall on the coach, Loomis said, the executive repeatedly has noted the Saints’ numerous injuries. Loomis referred to them as “an avalanche.”

So Allen may have some rope left, but it’s hard to imagine him lasting into 2025 at this pace.