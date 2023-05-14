Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New Orleans Saints have found their quarterback in Derek Carr. As Carr continues to get acclimated to New Orleans, the Saints are now focusing on adding weapons around him.

Free agent wide receiver James Washington is visiting the Saints on Monday, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The WR spent this past season playing with the Dallas Cowboys.

However, he appeared in just two games, receiving just one target. Washington dealt with a foot injury all season, which ruined his Dallas debut and has kept him a free agent this long into the offseason. If Washington’s medicals come back clean, the Saints look ready to take a gamble.

It wasn’t long ago that Washington was a highly touted prospect entering the NFL. He was a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2018. Washington spent four years in Pittsburgh, appearing in 60 games and starting 25. He caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In New Orleans, Washington would be joining a wide receiver that features Chris Olave and a potentially healthy Michael Thomas. If Washington is fully healthy, he would have an opportunity to carve out a role with the Saints.

James Washington’s health will be a key factor in all aspects for the Saints. They won’t sign him with a negative physical. However, once he is on the field, he needs to prove he still has the potential to live up to his second-round hype.

At 27-years-old, Washington surely has some gas left in the tank. If his signing pans out, he could be another underrated weapon for Derek Carr to utilize in his first year with the Saints.