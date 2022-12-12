By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen made a final quarterback decision for the team’s upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Mike Triplett.

“Saints coach Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton will remain the starting QB in Week 15 coming out of the bye. Allen said he thinks Dalton has done some good things and they could have the offense playing better around him. Didn’t rule out eventually evaluating Jameis Winston though,” Triplett wrote on Twitter.

New Orleans is just 4-9 on the season. The offense has failed to find any form of rhythm so far in 2022. But Allen seems to have faith in Andy Dalton.

Dalton has thrown for over 2,200 yards for the Saints. He’s also fired 15 touchdown passes compared to 7 interceptions. Although the Saints’ playoff odds are slim to none, New Orleans can still spoil other teams’ playoff chances moving forward. They will also use the next few weeks to evaluate players for the 2023 season.

The Saints entered the year with high hopes for Jameis Winston. But he’s appeared in only 3 games. Injuries have played a role in his absences, but Dalton has also performed well enough to remain under center. Through 3 games, Winston has posted 858 passing yards to go along with 4 passing touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Nevertheless, Winston will likely receive playing time at some point prior to the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the Saints finish out the year. The next few weeks will go a long way in helping them make important decisions for the 2023 campaign.