Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The New Orleans Saints are in a state of limbo. Despite a terrible season in 2022, the team decided to push forward and compete in 2023. They signed veteran QB Derek Carr to potentially vie for a spot in the playoffs. Recently, there’s been hype surrounding ANOTHER New Orleans QB: fourth-round pick Jake Haener. After getting Drew Brees comparisons earlier, Haener was compared to the first-overall pick Bryce Young, per Kevin Patra.

Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland: “And you thought, OK, well you got another short quarterback in the league, you got Bryce Young. He just got picked first in the draft. What if Jake’s in that offense (at Alabama)? I just think, hypothetically, Jake would have success if he’s at Alabama.”

In a surprising coincidence, Haener actually played for the same college that Derek Carr played for in Fresno State. The expectation for Haener is that he’ll learn the ropes of an NFL offense by sitting his first few seasons. Meanwhile, Carr will try and lead the Saints to playoff success in a division that looks to be wide open.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Saints do have a solid core of players that Carr and Haener can utilize on offense. Chris Olave is emerging as one of the best young wide receivers in the league. Michael Thomas, if he’s healthy, is another stellar option for the team at wide receiver. There’s also the extremely versatile Taysom Hill, who can slot it at tight end… or probably any other position.

New Orleans fans have to hope that Haener sits for the entirety of the 2023 season. If he ever takes the field for the Saints, it means something has gone terribly wrong for the team.