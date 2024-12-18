When news broke that Alvin Kamara had suffered a “groin adductor type of situation” in Week 15 and his status moving forward was very much up in the air, the air came out of most New Orleans Saints fans' sails.

Now granted, the 2024 season really hasn't gone as planned, as the team has already fired their head coach after a white-hot start to the season and now sit at 5-9 in third place in the NFC South with no realistic chance to make the playoffs. But losing Kamara? The best player on the team? Talk about a bummer.

And yet, just when things look the most dire, GM Mickey Loomis came in clutch with a nice piece of business, signing recently released running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the practice squad in order to help bolster their depth chart, according to the team's official social media account.

Roster Update: The Saints have signed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of DT Kendal Vickers.

Pandering? Eh, maybe so, but then again, is that really a bad thing? Saints fans and LSU fans have an incredible crossover, and CEH played on some of the best Tigers teams in recent memories, becoming a first-round pick in 202, largely off of his 1,414-yard junior season back in 2019. Factor in that he was born in Baton Rouge, and bringing in Edwards-Helaire feels like the perfect buy-low move to make fans pop in an otherwise disappointing season.

Even Darren Rizzi is unclear when the Saints will have Alvin Kamara

Discussing Kamara's injury after Week 15, even head coach Darren Rizzi wasn't sure what was going on with Kamara, noting that he had a groin injury but had no real timetable for his return.

“He’s kind of dealing with a little bit of a groin adductor type of situation. It was very, very minor. I think he felt it on that diving touchdown catch, which was outstanding, by the way,” Rizzi said via Nola.com.

“So he’s going to get a couple of more opinions. A couple of more imaging things taken care of today, so we’ll kind of see where he’s at. At the moment, we kind of have the first set of images, and we’re going to kind of see what happens here with the second opinion. All that kind of thing.”

Officially listed as questionable on Wednesday in the lead-up to Week 16, Kamara's future is very much up in the air heading into Green Bay Packers week. If he can't go and the Saints lose to Green Bay, it's worth wondering if the Saints should even bring back Kamara with ten losses on their record or if they should just give players like Edwards-Helaire an extended run to see if they can be long-term players for the team moving forward.