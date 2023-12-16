The Saints add wide receiver depth after Chris Olave's latest injury update.

The New Orleans Saints might be in trouble on Sunday, as star wide receiver Chris Olave is struggling with an injury. In case he's not able to play, the front office decided to add some depth ahead of the Sunday matchup against the New York Giants.

Olave is officially ruled questionable for Sunday's game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In a corresponding move, the Saints have signed Marquez Callaway off the practice squad.

“With WR Chris Olave listed as questionable for Sunday, the Saints have elevated wide receiver Marquez Callaway from their practice squad to their active roster.”

Hopefully, Olave can play. He's the best wide receiver on the roster and opens up the field for the offense to thrive. Not having him on the field could be detrimental, as the Saints could struggle in the passing game against the Giants.

Meanwhile, Callaway should step in smoothly in New Orleans. He has a history playing in their offensive system. So it makes sense why the coaching staff chose to add him to the active roster. He's not a star like Chris Olave, but Marquez Callaway has the potential to make a big play or two on any given Sunday.

So far this season, Olave has been rather consistent. He's recorded 72 receptions, 918 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. He's currently on pace to surpass his totals last year. But possibly missing a game is not ideal for him or the Saints.

With that said, he'll be someone to monitor on Sunday morning. New Orleans likely won't reveal if he's playing or not until the game nears kickoff.