After being released from the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr is now one of the crown jewels of this year’s free agency class. As Carr looks for his next NFL franchise, the QB’s preferred team has been revealed.

Carr has a “slight lean,” toward signing with the New York Jets, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers remain in the running, but Carr was impressed in his meetings with the Jets.

New York is in desperate need of a quarterback after last season’s debacle. Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson hasn’t lived up to his draft hype. Mike White was inconsistent throughout the year while Joe Flacco – who is now 38-years-old – is likely not the answer at QB.

The Jets’ quarterback woes were much to blame for their 7-10 finish. However, New York has a lot going for them in their quest to sign Carr.

New York’s defense ranked fourth in total defense, allowing just 311.1 yards per game. The Jets also have the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson and the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in Sauce Gardner. If Carr were to step in under center, the Jets would have the pieces in place for a potential playoff berth.

In Derek Carr’s nine years with the Raiders, he threw for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns. Both are franchise records. But with little playoff success, Las Vegas has decided to move on. The Raiders’ loss could be the Jets’ gain.

Jets’ owner Woody Johnson has already committed to adding a veteran quarterback this offseason. Carr is hoping Johnson and the Jets commit to him.