As the 2025 game of head coaching musical chairs begins to wind down, with teams like the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears, and the New York Jets all finding their guys in Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, and Aaron Glenn, respectively, one team that has been at a clear disadvantage in the hiring process due to no fault of their own is the New Orleans Saints.

That's right, while the idea of taking over a roster that is seemingly always in a financial hole, has question marks at key positions, and has an uncertain ownership future may drive some top-tier talents away, there's a physical barrier that has kept coaching prospects away in the weather, with snow in NO preventing the team from flying in some of their top targets.

Fortunately, it can't snow forever, and as the weather subsides, the team has big plans to find their next great head coaching candidate, with a long list of candidates on their radar, according to Ian Rapoport.

“The Saints have a busy end to this week and the beginning of next week, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on social media. “They hope to add to their interview list by speaking a second time, in person, with Joe Brady and Kellen Moore Add those to Mike McCarthy, Anthony Weaver, and Mike Kafka. And maybe more.”

Fortunately for the Saints, some of those coaches are already available to hire, with Mike McCarthy, Anthony Weaver, and Mike Kafka not employed by any of the four teams left in the playoffs. Joe Brady and Kellen Moore, by contrast, are currently employed by the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, and thus could be unavailable for an interview for quite some time depending on how the NFC and AFC Championship games shake out, as Eagles reporter Anthony DiBona broke down on social media.



“If the Saints want to interview Kellen Moore in person, they’ll have to wait until January 27th,” DiBona wrote. “If the Eagles reach the Super Bowl, New Orleans will have from January 27th through February 2nd to interview Moore in person.”

Now granted, if the Saints really like Moore or Brady, then having to wait for either to become available, even if that doesn't happen until February, would be no harm, no foul, as they wouldn't lose their guy either way. But if they are simply looking to learn more about the candidates, weigh their strengths and weaknesses, and go from there, having to wait multiple additional weeks could put the Saints at a strategic disadvantage, as the East-West Shrine Bowl takes place before the Super Bowl and so does the Reese's Senior Bowl. Considering the Saints have an aging quarterback with just two years left on his contract and the 9th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, having a clear vision of what a coach would like to do, either loading up on veteran talent or pursuing a high-upside signal caller like Jaxson Dart, could prove the difference between a swift rebuild and more identity struggles.