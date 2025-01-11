The 2025 NFL Draft quarterbacks class has essentially become a two-headed monster with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward separating themselves from the pack. With the Senior Bowl approaching on Feb. 1, one NFL scout believes Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart could elevate himself into the same conversation with a strong performance.

Currently projected to be a mid-round pick, Dart has “NFL tools” that scouts may take interest in during the pre-draft process, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

“The more I watch film on this quarterback class, the more I find myself liking Jaxson Dart,” Miller tweeted. “Scheme questions are gonna be there, but he has NFL tools. In a class with question marks at QB, I could see him being a riser with a good pre-draft process. First up [is the Senior Bowl].”

Dart is one of six quarterbacks who have already accepted a Senior Bowl invitation. He joins Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Louisville's Tyler Shough, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard and Ohio State's Will Howard on that list. Leonard and Howard will first face each other on Jan. 20 in the CFP National Championship Game.

As a senior at Ole Miss, Dart threw for an SEC-leading 4,279 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 495 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. His passing yards total was third in the country behind Ward and Syracuse's Kyle McCord.

Jaxson Dart's big Gator Bowl performance for Ole Miss

After impressing all season long, Dart had arguably his best performance of the year in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. In his final game wearing an Ole Miss uniform, the senior threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rebels to a 52-20 win over Duke.

Dart was practically flawless the entire game, leading the Rebels to score on seven of their 11 drives. He added 43 rushing yards on the ground, totaling 437 all-purpose yards in the game. Overall, Ole Miss racked up 589 yards of total offense in the game.

Two months before the bowl game, Dart turned heads with a jaw-dropping 515-yard, six-touchdown game against Arkansas. He led Ole Miss to an upset of No. 3-ranked Georgia the following week, which was arguably his signature moment of the year.

Dart had several big performances throughout the year but many were impressed with his decision to participate in the bowl game, a decision few draft prospects have made in the modern era. The decision showcased his leadership, which has been considered one of his best traits as a prospect.