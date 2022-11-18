Published November 18, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

In the aftermath of Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints are reeling, sitting last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke on Monday about a possible quarterback change but eventually settled on sticking with Andy Dalton as the team’s starter on Wednesday. The team entered the season with Jameis Winston as the starter, but after numerous injuries early in the 2022 NFL season, the Saints were forced to make a change. Since that time, Dalton is 2-5 as the Saints starter, and Winston feels he is healthy enough to play. However, according to a report from Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Winston says this situation hurts him.

“I lost my job due to injury, and the policy has always been you don’t lose your job due to injury. And that’s what happened,” Winston said. “I wear that shirt that says ‘Big team, little me,’ even though it hurts my heart. It hurts my soul, the way things have turned out to be this year, but it is what it is.”

What makes this story particularly interesting is that Winston was under the impression that he would eventually return as the starter following a conversation between himself and Allen during the team’s Week 4 trip to London to face the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, that has not turned out to be the case. The Saints committed to a two-year contract with Winston in the offseason with the intent of him being the starter, but it seems their plans have changed somewhere along the way.

Should Andy Dalton struggle again in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, will Allen’s hand be forced to pivot back to Jameis Winston?