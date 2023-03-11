My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Derek Carr and Michael Thomas haven’t exactly had much smooth sailing over the past few seasons. But now the two have linked up with the New Orleans Saints, they could be set to help each other turn things around. And it seems like Carr and Thomas are already on the same page with Carr officially putting pen to paper on his new contract with the Saints.

When he’s on the field, Thomas is one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the game. Similarly, when Carr is allowed to air out the football, he’s generally one of the better quarterbacks in the game. Carr revealed how Thomas had a unique pitch to him when he was looking for a new home in free agency, and their chemistry should immediately worry the rest of the league.

Via Ross Jackson:

“Saints QB Derek Carr says that Michael Thomas didn’t do much recruiting when they spoke on the phone. Instead he told him ‘When do we get to work? We’re wasting time. Time’s ticking.’ Said that after he spoke with Thomas, he felt the two of them could ‘take on the world.'”

This is a great sign for a couple of reasons, as Carr will be counting on Thomas early on with the Saints to help him get off on the right foot. But it also sounds like Thomas is intent on finding a way to stay on the field after missing most of the past three seasons. It will be interesting to see if this duo can live up to expectations, but the fact that they are already bonding with each other should strike fear into the rest of the NFL.