New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has already formed some close relationships with his new teammates. Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said last week that he wants to help take Carr “back to Vegas” where he played his last three seasons and where the Super Bowl will be held in February.

Carr reacted to Jordan's comments, saying he sees the love that Jordan is trying to show.

“For a defensive leader to say that, he wants to take me back there, just shows his heart,” Carr said. “That’s his love for his teammate, that he wants to do something like that for his teammate. And that’s pretty much all our guys and that’s why I fell in love with the place. It would be kind of a cool story to be back there.”

Carr joins the Saints this year after nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. His tenure with the Raiders ended on a sour note after he was benched for the final two games of the 2022 season.

The Saints jumped at the opportunity to sign the four-time Pro Bowl QB, inking him to a four-year, $150 million contract. Thanks in part to Carr's signing and the retirement of Tom Brady, the Saints are favorites to capture the NFC South title in 2023. That would be step one in their quest to get Carr back to Vegas.

Derek Carr has flown under the radar at times throughout his career but showed flashes 0f being a top-tier quarterback. He genuinely seems to be loving life in New Orleans and could see a career revival of sorts with the Saints starting in 2023.