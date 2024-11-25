Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason is recovering and resting at home after suffering an accident on Saturday. The 47-year-old, who has been battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) for more than a decade, is relieved to be moving past the incident.

“Steve had an accident exiting his van yesterday to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Clinic,” his wife Michel posted on X, using her husband's official account. “It was traumatic for him and for all of us who witnessed him mangled on the asphalt. Although he is hurt, it could have been much worse. Miraculously, he was spared greater injury because he was strapped into his wheelchair and because of the swift action of his care team, a passerby doctor, and family.”

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award recipient is lauded for his perseverance and advocacy for those fighting ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease as it also known, but he is also known for his enduring sense of humor. Michel Gleason displayed it as well while updating the public on her husband's condition.

“I guess his van is preparing him for his fight against Jake Paul,” she joked, referencing the viral post that revealed the YouTube sensation and boxer would be facing the Saints fan favorite after beating Mike Tyson in the ring on Nov. 15. “He is at home resting and grateful for this crazy wonderful life and the support and love from everyone.”

Steve Gleason was hospitalized in September for nearly a week due to low blood pressure and a fever. New Orleans and people all around the world continue to be touched by his powerful life story. Thoughts and prayers are with him as he tries to quickly put this accident behind him. Hopefully, the love of his family, and well-wishes from his supporters, will allow Gleason to be as comfortable as possible.