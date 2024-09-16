The New Orleans Saints lit up the Dallas Cowboys during the teams’ Week Two matchup on Sunday. The win lifts the suddenly dangerous Saints to 2-0 on the season, which ties them with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the top spot in the NFC South.

After the Saints dominated the Cowboys 44-19, New Orleans’ Swiss army knife Taysom Hill needed to go to the hospital to get checked on for a chest injury sustained during the game. Fortunately for the Saints, Hill checked out fine, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. The hospital visit is being referred to as precautionary and Hill was able to go home after being examined.

Saints all-purpose player Taysom Hill day-to-day following second half injury Sunday

Hill does a little bit of everything for New Orleans, playing tight end, quarterback and special teams. And now this season, the Saints added full back to Hill's repertoire. He carried the ball three times for 18 yards in the Saints victory over Dallas on Sunday, adding one catch for one receiving yard. The Cowboys held Hill out of the end zone, however, they were not as lucky with running back Alvin Kamara who posted 180 total yards and four touchdowns against Dallas. Wideout Rashid Shaheed had 109 total yards, including a 70-yard score as Saints quarterback Derek Carr continued his hot start to the season with 243 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Carr added a one yard rush for an additional score.

The Saints have been one of the surprise teams of the 2024 campaign. Last week in their home opener, New Orleans crushed the Carolina Panthers 47-10. Hill had five carries for 35 yards in last Sunday’s tilt with Carolina, adding one reception for one yard. Carr threw for 200 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the season opening win.

The Saints will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week Three and hope to have Hill healthy for that game. The eight-year pro is considered day-to-day at the moment and New Orleans believes he avoided a significant injury. The Eagles are 1-0 this season entering their Monday Night Football matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.