The New Orleans Saints confirmed what everyone was expecting on Tuesday when they officially hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be their new head coach. Moore will be tasked with getting the Saints offense back on track, and it turns out he already has some history with their quarterback Derek Carr.

Prior to getting into coaching, Moore spent six seasons in the NFL as a quarterback after a strong collegiate career with the Boise State Broncos. While Moore never found his footing in the pros as a player, he was dominant in college with Boise State, and it turns out one of the teams he took down along the way was Fresno State in 2011, who happened to be led by none other than Carr.

“Fun historical fact: New Saints coach Kellen Moore and QB Derek Carr met once in college as starting QBs — with No. 5 Boise St. blowing out Fresno St., 57-7 in 2011. Moore had 254 passing yards and 3 TDs, Carr had 126 and an INT, the second largest loss for Carr at any level,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Kellen Moore, Derek Carr set to work together on Saints now

Moore has his work cut out for him with the Saints after they finished with a 5-12 record in 2024, which was good for last place in the NFC South. Tentatively, Carr is set to be his starting quarterback, but with New Orleans embroiled in salary cap trouble yet again, there's a chance they could look to move on from the veteran passer this offseason.

The relationship established between these two guys from their college days, though, could ultimately help Carr's case to stick with the Saints. Regardless of what happens, New Orleans will be hoping Moore can work his magic with their offense in the same way he just did with the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.