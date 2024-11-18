The New Orleans Saints took on the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 of the NFL season. In doing so, they won in blowout fashion, 35-14. A big reason for their success was of course their offense, but also their defense. In particular, defensive leader Demario Davis had a strong game but failed to make one play that he's still thinking about.

Speaking to the media after the game, Davis shared that he needed to “Get some hands on Amazon” after dropping an interception during the game.

“First of all, I almost had two picks. Almost is the keyword,” said Davis in his post-game presser. “Amazon, ima be looking tonight or I'll have my wife look tonight on Amazon Prime Delivery. I've got to get some hands.”

Davis finished the day with three tackles and 10 assisted tackles. In terms of interceptions, he has just three in his career career. The last time he caught one was back in 2022.

Marques Valdes-Scantling's resurgence helping Saints turn things around

After starting 2-0, the Saints went on to lose seven in a row, including a loss to the Carolina Panthers that sparked a coaching change. Since then, though, New Orleans has two straight.

In those two games, MVS has been the team's leading star on offense. Against the Falcons, he caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Against the Browns he once again led the team in receiving, catching two more passes for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Evidently, he has brought the Saints a new deep threat that Derek Carr has been able to consistently hit downfield. Prior to the last two weeks, though, he had caught just three passes for 21 yards and zero touchdowns. Injuries to both Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have given him the opportunity to receive more snaps.