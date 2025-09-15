Jalen Hurts had a simple take after the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs: DeVonta Smith delivered when the team needed him, Olivia Reiner, the Eagles beat reporter, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“He came down on his back, but he came up in the clutch. What more can you ask for?” Hurts said.

Smith left the field briefly after taking a hard hit on an incompletion in the second quarter. He walked to the sideline under his own power and later returned to the game. Once back, Smith made plays that mattered. He finished with four catches for 53 yards.

Hurts managed the game efficiently. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 101 yards and added a rushing touchdown. The offense did not pile up yards, but it found ways to score when needed. That balance gave the Eagles a chance to hold on late.

The defense made a decisive play in the fourth quarter. Rookie safety Andrew Mukuba intercepted Patrick Mahomes, swinging the game back toward Philadelphia. The Eagles then recovered the ensuing onside kick, which all but sealed the result. Those moments masked some offensive struggles.

Special teams also played a role. Philadelphia converted when it needed points, and the unit helped control field position. Kansas City mounted a late push, but Philly’s stops and timely plays kept the Chiefs from completing the comeback. The result leaves the Eagles 2-0, and it shows their ability to win low-scoring, tight games.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, on the other hand, it's a disastrous start to the season. Going down 0-2 after the first two games of the campaign, in what was a replay of the Super Bowl game last season, has to be extremely discouraging. Patrick Mahomes was left looking speechless after the game. Travis Kelce, who has saved the Chiefs on multiple occasions in the past, could not come up clutch when his team needed him again.

This wasn’t a perfect performance. The Eagles still must clean up details, generate more explosive plays, and avoid defensive lapses. But when games get tight, they know who to lean on. For now, Smith’s return and Hurts’ calm execution provided the kind of late-game lift Philadelphia needed.