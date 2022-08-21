Saints Row Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story Details

The Saints Row Reboot is coming out real soon – but has the new world and gameplay refreshed the series enough to get this on your to-play list this year? Let’s find out about the details for the new Saints Row in this article, including the release date, trailers, gameplay, and story.

Saints Row Reboot Release Date: August 23, 2022

The new Saints Row is coming out on August 23, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.

Saints Row Gameplay

Saints Row plays pretty much like the previous games – you take on the role of a gang boss and you try to take over the streets from rival gangs – usually with guns and other weapons. The game plays very similarly to other open-world action-adventure games where you have free reign over your character’s movements, often getting yourself entangled in firefights and the like.

Saints Row’s open world of Santo Ileso is broken down into nine districts, and the player character will have to take over all nine. Every district gives distinct benefits once you control them.

New to the series is the ability to build businesses on empty lots across the game world to act as legitimate fronts for the gang’s illegal activities, while also helping finance them. Also new to the game is the vertical scale of the city, allowing for more height than ever before in a Saints Row game.

Outside of the game itself, you can also download the separate Saints Row Boss Factory – a demo of sorts for the game that lets you create your character outside of the game and import it to the main game once it’s out.

Saints Row Story

In this game, the player character is an ex-mercenary who called it quits – heading back to Santo Ileso to instead become a gang boss. Helping you in your struggle for power are your friends: Neenah, the mechanic, Kevin, the DJ, and Eli, the business entrepreneur. These characters feature prominently in the game and act as vehicles for the plot instead of the tabula rasa that is the player character.