The Los Angeles Chargers (3-3) host the New Orleans Saints (2-5) for an afternoon matchup at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Saints-Chargers prediction and pick.

What happened to the Saints? They stormed out of the gates going 2-0 and dominated on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Since then, they have lost five straight games and sit in third place in the NFC South Division. They are coming off a loss to the Denver Broncos last Thursday night where they got their butt whipped, 33-10. The Saints now aim to finally get back on track against an opponent who finds ways to lose.

The Saints will have an extra four days of rest heading into this matchup. The Chargers are coming off a brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. They did not reach the endzone the entire game as they settled for five field goals in the 17-15 loss. Both of these teams are suffering from injuries and they hope to be healthier heading into this game. Both sides desperately need a win as they were both 2-0 to start the season and now are a combined 1-8 since.

Here are the Saints-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Chargers Odds

New Orleans Saints: +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +290

Los Angeles Chargers: -7.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saints vs. Chargers

Time: 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

Derek Carr is on pace to likely return this week according to head coach Dennis Allen, but Week 9 against Carolina makes more sense. He's been out since Week 5 after he hurt his oblique against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the year, Carr is passing for 989 yards and has eight touchdowns with four interceptions. He was playing at a high level early in the season.

Chris Olave remains questionable heading into this game as he suffered a concussion in Week 6. He should be able to return and then the Saints will have a much better chance at being competitive. Losing Rashid Shaheed for the season is a huge blow. Amon Ra St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, was elevated from the practice squad. The receiving core is slim right now, and they need Olave back badly.

Alvin Kamara needs to touch the rock at least 30+ times on Sunday. He has played well against the Chargers in the past and it seems this offense has no choice but to force his load. He has six rushing TDs on the season already plus one receiving.

New Orleans is 3-4 against the spread this season.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

It's a little strange that the Chargers are a 7.5-favorite coming off a bad loss on primetime. The oddsmakers must know something we don't. Yes, the Chargers are talented enough to respond and play well against a struggling team. Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter have already done wonders with this organization. However, when will the Chargers learn to finish games?

They did not score a single touchdown against the Cardinals because they have zero deep threat. The offensive line also struggled big time.

LA contains one of the top young quarterbacks in the league, Justin Herbert, yet, they don't often see him throwing passing TDs with the lack of help around him. The team sent off Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Gerald Everett. The former Rookie of the Year now has Ladd McConkey and Semi Fehoko as his leading targets. This team should be in the market for a receiver but the recent offseason proves they rather not spend the money right now.

Minter's defense is playing very well right now. They own the top defense in the NFL to this point, keeping opponents to just 13.8 per game so far. That is dominance. The next best is the Pittsburgh Steelers at 14.4 per game, followed by the Broncos at 15.1. If Carr and Olave don't play then LA should keep New Orleans to fewer than 20 points.

Joey Bosa, Quentin Johnston, and Derius Davis remain questionable heading into the week. LA is 3-3 ATS.

Final Saints-Chargers Prediction & Pick

There is a chance that neither offense has a successful game, just as we saw last week for both teams. They combined to score just one touchdown and even though I expect them both to play better, I like the Under in this game. Further, the Saints should be able to cover 7.5 points as a loss by a TD still covers.

Final Saints-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Saints +7.5 (-118), Under 40.5 (-110)