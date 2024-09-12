ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys will face off in a battle of two 1-0 teams in this game at AT&T Stadium. The Saints took care of their division rival Carolina Panthers in Week 1, while the Cowboys beat the Cleveland Browns. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Saints-Cowboys prediction and pick.

The Saints dominated the Panthers in Week 1, with Derek Carr playing like a star with three touchdown passes and nine consecutive drives resulting in points. There was a lot of hype surrounding the Panthers before this matchup, but the Saints either proved the Panthers are still the worst team in the league or showed they are much better than people also expected. It could be a bit of both, as the Saints offense scored 30 points in the first half to take a 30-3 lead. The Saints defense held the Panthers to 193 yards.

Last Sunday was a busy day for the Cowboys, as they signed Dak Prescott to the highest annual value contract in league history. Prescott didn't blow anyone away with his performance in the Browns game, recording just 179 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys' defense was a catalyst to the 33-17 victory, allowing Deshaun Watson to tally just 169 passing yards. The Browns also had just 93 yards on the ground. The rushing attack is a small concern for the Cowboys after Tony Pollard left in the offseason. They re-signed former Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott, who tallied just 40 yards and a touchdown to lead all running backs.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Cowboys Odds

New Orleans Saints: +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +230

Dallas Cowboys: -6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 46.5 (-114)

Under: 46.5 (-106)

How to Watch Saints vs. Cowboys

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

How do we decide whether the Saints are a good team this season or if the Panthers are just that abysmal? The Saints' defense could be integral in covering this game, as they limited the Panthers to 193 yards and a 1-for-10 stat line on third downs. The Cowboys got credit for their win over Cleveland but their offense wasn't clicking on all cylinders as much as the 33-point output would suggest.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys defense made Deshaun Watson's life miserable in Week 1. Micah Parsons had a massive game, recording five hits on the quarterback. Meanwhile, Eric Kendricks and DeMarcus Lawrence. It's no disrespect to Derek Carr, but he isn't as good as his four-touchdown performance against Carolina would suggest. The Saints could be reading the positive headlines about themselves before this game and be due for a massive letdown.

The Cowboys' offense is also a big talent gap from what the Saints faced with Bryce Young. Dak didn't impress with his numbers in Week 1, but he should be more comfortable at home on Sunday. It was an interesting day for Prescott against Cleveland with the excitement of the contract extension, and he should have a more level head.

Final Saints-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Ceedee Lamb also got paid this offseason but didn't have a great game with just 61 yards and five catches. You can expect both he and Prescott to have better games against the Saints, which could be boosted by the absence of Marshon Lattimore in the Saints' secondary, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. Take the Cowboys to go 2-0 to start the season and win handily in this game.

Final Saints-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Cowboys -6.5 (-104)