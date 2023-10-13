The New Orleans Saints will travel to South Texas to face the Houston Texans. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Saints-Texans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Saints shut out the New England Patriots 34-0 at Foxboro last weekend. Amazingly, it was a dominant performance from start to finish. The Saints jumped the gun, exploding to a 21-0 lead. Ultimately, they did not look back. Derek Carr went 18 for 26 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara rushed 22 times for 80 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 17 yards. Michael Thomas had four receptions for 65 yards. Meanwhile, the defense forced three turnovers and had two sacks. The Saints also had 12 penalties as a team.

The Texans fell 21-19 to the Atlanta Falcons. Ultimately, they left 12-7 going into the fourth quarter. They could not hold on as they allowed a last-second field goal to lose the game. Significantly, CJ Stroud went 20 for 35 with 249 yards and a touchdown pass. Dameon Pierce rushed 20 times for 66 yards while averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Dalton Schultz had seven receptions for 65 yards. Tank Dell had three catches for 57 yards before exiting with a concussion. Unfortunately, the defense had no sacks or turnovers.

The Saints lead the all-time series 3-2. Recently, the Saints defeated the Texans in a nailbiter 30-28 in 2019. The home team has won all five games in this series.

Here are the Saints-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Texans Odds

New Orleans Saints: -1.5 (-115)

Houston Texans: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saints vs. Texans Week 6

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The Saints have an exceptional defense. Now, they hope their offense can continue to match it as they play a Houston team that is looking to redeem themselves after last week's collapse.

Carr has 946 yards passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Additionally, Kamara has rushed 33 times for 131 yards and a touchdown while catching 16 passes for 50 yards through two games. Taysom Hill is 2 for 2 with 21 yards. Also, he has rushed 23 times for 120 yards while catching four passes for 16 yards.

Chris Olave has 25 receptions for 318 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Michael Thomas has 26 catches for 284 yards. Both receivers could play pivotal roles in Sunday's game.

Carl Granderson has 10 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Also, Alohtae Taylor has 20 solo tackles and one sack. Cameron Jordan has one sack and is looking for more this weekend. Meanwhile, the secondary has seven interceptions as a unit. Marshon Lattimore is one of their best, with 18 solo tackles and one interception. The defense will try and keep the Texans at bay. Ultimately, this will be a more challenging task than the Patriots were.

The Saints could cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Then, the defense must make Stroud uncomfortable.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans have an efficient offense that finally fell flat last weekend. Now, they hope they can redeem themselves and hope they can thrive even without Dell, who will not play due to a concussion.

Stroud has passed for 1,461 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing 15 times for 53 yards. Ultimately, Houston hopes he can do even more against the toughest defense he will have faced. Pierce has rushed 84 times for 247 yards and just one score. Unfortunately, he has not been able to move the chains efficiently and needs to do better. Nico Collins is their top receiver, with 25 receptions for 467 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Robert Woods has 21 receptions for 221 yards.

The defense has played hard. Now, they must stop an offense that can run the ball efficiently. Jonathan Greenard has 14 solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Steven Nelson has 15 solo tackles and two interceptions. Rookie Will Anderson Jr. has 14 solo tackles and one sack. Therefore, these players will all play a pivotal role in this Sunday's showdown with the Saints.

The Texans will cover the spread if Stroud can move the chains and find his open receivers. Likewise, the defense must pressure Carr and stop Kamara.

Final Saints-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Texans are better than many believe and have played well at times this season. Likewise, the Saints look exceptional. But the Texans have bounced back from losses before. Additionally, the Saints are still an up-and-down team. The spread and odds are leaning in favor of Houston. Therefore, the pick for this one is the Texans, as they do enough to cover the spread.

Final Saints-Texans Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans: +1.5 (-105)