ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-2, 2-1 CUSA) head to Miami to take on the FIU Panthers (2-5, 1-2 CUSA) for some Tuesday night Conference USA action. college football odds series with a Sam Houston-FIU prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Sam Houston-FIU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Sam Houston-FIU Odds

Sam Houston: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -345

FIU: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +270

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Sam Houston vs. FIU

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Sam Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

Sam Houston has proven to be one of the better teams in the CUSA. However, a loss last week to Western Kentucky has them on edge. Despite the loss, Sam Houston State should come into this game with a lot of confidence.

FIU is not a great offensive team. The Panthers have the third-fewest total yards per game in the CUSA, and that is because they are the second-worst rushing team in the conference. Sam Houston has the third-best rushing defense in the CUSA. I am not expecting FIU to have any rushing attack in this game. As long as Sam Houston does what they can in the pass game, they will win this game.

Sam Houston is a better rushing team themselves. They average well over 200 yards per game on the ground. Along with that, FIU is one of the worst rushing defenses in the country. FIU has also allowed 19 rushing touchdowns this season, and that is the seventh-most in the nation. Both DJ McKinney and Jay Ducker will be able to run downhill for a lot of yards in this game.

Why FIU Could Cover The Spread/Win

FIU needs to stop the run, that is clear. However, their pass defense has actually been decent this season. They allow less than 200 yards passing per game, and that is the lowest in the CUSA. FIU has also allowed the least amount of passing touchdowns in the CUSA, and they have the second-most interceptions. They do not have many sacks, but if the Panthers can completely take away the passing game, they will have a chance to win the game.

FIU does a great job not being penalized on offense. The Panthers have the second-fewest penalties in the conference on offense. This is going to be huge Tuesday night. Offensive penalties slow drives down and take away momentum. Staying disciplined on offense, and consistently moving the ball downfield is going to be key for FIU in this game.

Eric Rivers is the man FIU needs to get going in this game. He is second in the CUSA in receiving yards, and tied for first in receiving touchdowns. Rivers is also fifth in average yards per catch. The junior receiver has been great since week three, and the Panthers need him to keep it up. If they can get him involved, FIU will move down the field and score a few times.

Final Sam Houston-FIU Prediction & Pick

The spread is large. You never know what is going to happen in Tuesday night CUSA football. However, I think Sam Houston is too strong on the ground, and I think they will control the possession of the ball because of it. I will take the Bearkats to cover the spread.

Final Sam Houston-FIU Prediction & Pick: Sam Houston -9.5 (-110)