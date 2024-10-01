ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UTEP looks for their first win of the year as they face Sam Houston. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Sam Houston-UTEP prediction and pick.

Sam Houston enters the game sitting at 4-1 on the year. They opened the year with a 34-14 win over Rice, before losing to UCF on the road. They would go on to beat Hawaii and New Mexico State. Last week, they would make the comeback against Texas State. Sam Houston was down 22-0 and would be down 39-21 in the third quarter. They would score two touchdowns in the third quarter and hit a field goal with six seconds left to win the game 40-39.

Meanwhile, UTEP is 0-4 on the year. They would lose on the road to Nebraska to start the year, before coming home to face Southern Utah. UTEP would be up 17-6 at the half but would have to score as time expired to force overtime. Still, they would lose to Southern Utah in overtime. Since then, they have fallen on the road to Liberty and Colorado State.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Sam Houston-UTEP Odds

Sam Houston: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -420

UTEP: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Sam Houston vs. UTEP

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Sam Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Watson has led the way for Sam Houston this year. He has completed 59 of 103 passes this year with five touchdown passes, but he also has five interceptions on the year. Still, he has been the top guy on the ground this year. Watson has run 70 times for 338 yards and four touchdowns on the year this year.

In the receiving game, the top target has been Qua’Vez Humphreys. He has ten receptions on the year for 234 yards and three scores. Ife Adeyi has also been solid, with 15 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown. Finally, Simeon Evans has 10 receptions for 155 yards. In the running game, Jay Ducker and DJ McKinner have led the way outside of Watson. Duckers has 57 carries for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, DJ McKinner has 43 carries for 210 yards this year.

Sam Houston is 60th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 43rd in opponent yards per game. They are 49th against the run while sitting 57th against the pass. Caleb Weaver has been great this year. He leads the team with 35 tackles while having four passes broken up and two interceptions. Meanwhile. Isaiah Cash has five pass breakups and an interception. Further, DJ Fisher has five pass breakups, an interception, and a touchdown this year.

Why UTEP Could Cover The Spread/Win

Skyler Locklear has led the UTEP offense this year. He has completed 66 of 104 passes for 710 yards and three touchdowns. He also has four interceptions, while running for 87 yards and a score. Still, he was benched in the game with Colorado State. Cade McConnell has also been playing this year. He has completed 22 of 36 passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

In the receiving game, Kenny Odom has led the way. He has 14 receptions for 289 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Kam Thomas has been solid. He has 26 receptions this year for 284 yards and a score. Rounding out the best receivers is Jaden Smith. He has 21 receptions for 177 yards this year. Meanwhile, in the running game, Jevon Jackson has led the way. He has 55 carries this year for 214 yards but has not scored on the ground. He does have a receiving touchdown though.

UTEP is 96th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 101st in total yards against per game. They are 111th against the rush while sitting 63rd against the pass. Dorian Hopkins has led the way. He has 45 tackles on the year with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Still, UTEP has just nine sacks on the year and four takeaways. AJ Odums has one of them. He has four pass breakups on the year with also having an interception this year.

Final Sam Houston-UTEP Prediction & Pick

UTEP has been running great this year. They are tenth in the nation in rushing percentage, while sitting with 4.6 yards per carry, and 13th in the nation in rushing yards per game this year. UTEP is 90th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per attempt this year while sitting 111th against the rush overall. Further, UTEP is 92nd on defensive third downs this year, while Sam Houston is 44th in third down conversions. Sam Houston will control the ball and easily cover this one.

Final Sam Houston-UTEP Prediction & Pick: Sam Houston -10.5 (-110)