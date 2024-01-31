The top team in C-USA takes the court as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Sam Houston-Western Kentucky prediction and pick.

The top team in Conference USA takes the court as Sam Houston visits Western Kentucky. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Sam Houston-Western Kentucky prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Sam Houston enters the game at 12-9 on the year, and 5-1 in conference play, while having the inside track to get the top seed in the conference tournament. They opened conference play with an 81-77 victory over Louisiana Tech, who is also now 5-1 in conference play. They would win their next two games, before losing by 16 to Liberty. Still, Sam Houston has bounced back winning their last two games overall.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky is 14-6 on the year, but just 3-3 in conference play. They have lost two of their last three, with close losses to New Mexico State and UTEP. Last time out it was a six-point over FIU. They have already faced Sam Houston this year, and it was at Sam Houston. Sam Houston had a six-point lead at the half, but Western Kentucky took the lead with 3:16 left in the game. Still, Sam Houston would come away with a 78-74 win.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Sam Houston-Western Kentucky Odds

Sam Houston: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

Western Kentucky: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Sam Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sam Houston is ranked 182nd in KenPom adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 226th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and 158th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Sam Houston is 248th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 311th in effective field goal percentage. Lamar Wilkerson comes in with 15.0 points per game this year while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Davon Barnes comes in with 13.9 points per game this year. Further, Jaden Ray is the leading passer on the team, with 4.0 assists per game this year.

Sam Houston is 89th in the nation in rebounds per game this year and they are 71st in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Damon Nicholas Jr. comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game this year, while also having 7.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Kian Scroggins comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game as well, with his 6.1 points per game. Rounding out the top rebounders is Souleymane Doumbia comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game this year.

Sam Houston is 166th in the nation in opponent points per game but 243rd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Damon Nicholas comes in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while Lamar Wilkerson and Derrick Brown both have over a steal per game. Further, Doumbia has 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Why Western Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Western Kentucky is ranked 159th in the nation in adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 235th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 98th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Western Kentucky is 59th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 127th in effective field goal percentage this year. Don McHenry leads the way this year. He comes in with 14.8 points per game this year while shooting 45 percent from the field. Further, Brandon Newman and Khristian Lander have both scored well. Newman has 10.7 points per game while Lander has 10.1 points per game, while also having 2.6 assists per game.

Western Kentucky is 38th in the nation in rounds per game this year. They are 15th in the nation in defensive rebounds, while sitting 92nd in defensive rebounding percentage. Newman leads the team in rebounds per game this year. He has 6.3 rebounds per game on the season. Meanwhile, both Babacar Faye and Rodney Howard both come in with over five rebounds per game. Further, two other plays have over four per game as Western Kentucky has 40.5 rebounds per game.

Western Kentucky is 251st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but at 76th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Tyrone Marshall Jr. leads with 1.7 steals per game this year, while four other plays have one or more steals per game this year. Further, Marshall also has 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Final Sam Houston-Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick

While Sam Houston won this first game of the year, and while Sam Houston is tied for the lead in the conference, they are not the better team in this game. They do not have the same level of offense, and further, Western Kentucky is the better rebounding team. Take Western Kentucky to avenge their earlier loss being at home in this one.

Final Sam Houston-Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Western Kentucky -3.5 (115)