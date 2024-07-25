UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad continues on the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Sam Patterson and Kiefer Crosbie. Patterson was able to get back on track in a big way in his last fight with a first-round submission victory at UFC 297 meanwhile, Crosbie is still searching for his first UFC victory when he steps inside the Octagon this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Patterson-Crosbie prediction and pick.

Sam Patterson (11-2-1) secured his contract with a submission victory on the Contender Series in 2022 however, his UFC debut didn’t go as planned as he was brutally knocked out in just a little over a minute into round one. Patterson secured his first win inside the Octagon with a dominant performance, submitting Yohan Leinesse in just two minutes in round one at UFC 297. He will be looking for his first winning streak inside the Octagon when he takes on Ireland’s Kiefer Crosbie at UFC 304.

Kiefer Crosbie (10-4) didn’t have the UFC debut that he hoped for when he was submitted by also promotional newcomer at the time Kevin Jousset in round one at UFC 293. That now puts him at 2-1 over his last three fights and will be looking for his first UFC victory when he takes to the Octagon this weekend in Manchester, England.

Here are the UFC 304 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 304 Odds: Sam Patterson-Kiefer Crosbie Odds

Sam Patterson: -425

Kiefer Crosbie: +325

Over 1.5 rounds: +160

Under 1.5 rounds: -200

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Sam Patterson Will Win

Sam Patterson secured his contract on the Contender Series with a second-round rear-naked choke of Vinicius Cenci. However, his UFC debut didn’t go as well as his fight on the Contender Series as he was knocked out by Yanal Ashmouz less than two minutes into the fight. Patterson came back 10 months later to get his first victory inside the Octagon when he submitted Yohan Leinesse in round one. Now, Patterson will be looking to get on his first winning streak inside the Octagon when he takes on Ireland’s Kiefer Crosbie in front of his home crowd this weekend at UFC 304.

Patterson is exceptionally tall and long for the welterweight division standing in at 6’3″ with a 78″ reach giving him a 4″ height and 8″ reach advantage over Crosbie in this fight. This will make it hard for Crosbie to get within boxing range to land his combinations. In turn, Patterson will be able to land his jabs and kicks to keep Crosbie outside of his reach until he is ready to take the fight to the mat where he will have a big advantage in this fight.

In Crosbie’s four losses, he’s been submitted in two of them most recently getting submitted in his UFC debut, and with how Patterson’s six submission victories he will look to exploit that. If Patterson can avoid the big shots from Crosbie he should be able to land the takedown, find his back, and notch another submission victory on his resume.

Why Kiefer Crosbie Will Win

Kiefer Crosbie made a name for himself with his seven-fight stint with Bellator before he had back-to-back knockouts to get the call to fight in the UFC at UFC 293. However, his UFC debut didn’t go as planned as he was choked out by Kevin Jousset in the first round at UFC 293. Crosbie will be making the second walk this weekend in hopes of getting his first UFC victory when he takes on Sam Patterson at UFC 304.

Crosbie is from the well-renowned SBG Ireland with the likes of Conor McGregor and it shows in his fighting style. He is a very aggressive striker looking to come forward to push the pace and land the knockout blow which is something he must do in this matchup against the taller and longer Sam Patterson. Much like his UFC debut, his opponent will be looking to take him down and get the submission so it will be up to Crosbie to use his boxing to deter Patterson from attempting takedowns and if he’s able to keep this fight standing he’s got a real good chance at landing another knockout on his resume.

Final Sam Patterson-Kiefer Crosbie Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun fight in the welterweight division between these two competitors. Ultimately, Crosbie will be having his fair share of success on the feet early until Patterson is able to take this fight to the mat and that’s where Patterson will dominate the fight as he eventually gets Crosbie’s back to sink in the rear-naked choke notching his 7th submission victory of his career.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Sam Patterson-Kiefer Crosbie Prediction & Pick: Sam Patterson by Submission (-140), Under 1.5 Rounds (-200)