In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Samuel L. Jackson, known for his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, disclosed the extraordinary measures Marvel Studios took when a watermarked script for the first Avengers was stolen from their production offices. The incident prompted the company to orchestrate a fake buy after the stolen screenplay surfaced online for sale, Yahoo reports.

Marvel Studios, known for its high level of secrecy, has since ramped up its security protocols to protect its valuable intellectual property. This includes actively countering unauthorized attempts to capture set photos and footage, even resorting to shooting down drones that fly over their production lots.

According to Samuel L. Jackson, Marvel took swift action to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for the theft. “They shot one down,” he revealed. “And they followed one back to where the dude was. They found him and, yeah, they got him.”

The incident involving the stolen script occurred during the production of The Avengers. While shooting in Canada, Jackson learned that a copy of his watermarked script had been printed in the production office and leaked online for sale. Marvel quickly launched an investigation to identify the culprit, who ultimately quit and left the country upon discovery.

To further protect against leaks and spoilers, Jackson's Secret Invasion co-star Emilia Clarke, known for her role in Game of Thrones, shared her experience of working within Marvel's spoiler-proof environment. Clarke revealed that she removed the SIM card from her phone on set to prevent any unauthorized access to her cell information. Marvel's advanced spoiler protection was so impressive that even Game of Thrones took notes from their playbook.