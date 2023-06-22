Note to anyone attempting to get set video footage from MCU sets — don't fly a drone. Samuel L. Jackson revealed the extreme measures Marvel has gone to on their sets to avoid leaks.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jackson revealed that the MCU has had issues with people flying drones over sets in hopes of catching glimpses of major surprises. “They shot one down,” he recalled. “And they followed one back to where the dude was. They found him and, yeah, they got him.”

Don Cheadle, who co-stars with Jackson in Secret Invasion, quipped, “They didn't just hold up a picture of Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland and say, ‘Don't be like these guys?'” in reference to them being known for dropping major spoilers ahead of the release of MCU projects.

Furthermore, Jackson recalled a time when someone actually got their hands on his copy of a major MCU script. “I remember when we got ready to do [The] Avengers, someone printed out a copy of my Avengers script that had my watermark on it, and put it online for sale. I was shooting in Canada and Marvel came to Canada. It had been printed in the production office… They found out who it was, dude quit, [and] left the country. They set up a fake buy for the script, dude didn't show up. It was crazy,” he recollected.

Samuel L. Jackson is promoting his latest MCU project, Secret Invasion. He once again plays Nick Fury as he investigates a Skrull invasion with the help of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). The series also stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Cobie Smulders and Martin Freeman also appear in the series.

The first episode of Secret Invasion is streaming on Disney+ now.