Somehow, throughout his entire storied career, Samuel L. Jackson never won a proper Oscar. However, that doesn't matter to the Honorary Oscar winner.

During an interview with Vulture, Jackson was asked how it felt to receive the Honorary Oscar. Jackson said, “[It] didn't feel honorary, [it] just felt like I was getting an Oscar. I earned it. I worked for it. I can possibly name four other instances where I could have won or should have won or should have been nominated, but I'm fine with it. It's mine. I got it. My name's on it.”

When asked if Jackson's character from Jackie Brown — Ordell — was one of the four instances, Jackson replied, “Of course. Ordell's one of my favorite characters.”

It is hard to believe that Jackson hadn't won a true Oscar, but the Academy did honor him last year with the Honor Oscar. Denzel Washington presented the legend with it.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

From the 1990s onward, Jackson has been a staple of Hollywood and pop culture. He rose to fame with performances in Quentin Tarantino's films such as Pulp Fiction and the aforementioned Jackie Brown. Since then, he has collaborated with Tarantino on four of his other films, most recently The Hateful Eight.

But Samuel L. Jackson is also widely known for his role as Nick Fury in the MCU. He first debuted in the MCU's inaugural film, Iron Man, and has since been a key part of the franchise. However, it wasn't until 2023 that Jackson got to lead an MCU project, that being Secret Invasion. The new Disney+ series follows Fury as he investigates a Skrull conspiracy. After premiering in June, the finale is set to premiere on July 26.