New information following the viral security camera footage of Bill Belichick sneaking out of a home in the early hours of June 2023 has been revealed. At the time, his relationship with his now-24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was not public at the time and it was to be believed that the home he was leaving was her Massachusetts residence. However, in a new post on social media by Hudson and a podcast episode from Pablo Torre's Pablo Torre Finds Out, new evidence has unfolded.

Torre, who has been at the center of uncovering details of Hudson and Belichick's relationship, interviewed the Airbnb hosts at the house where the couple stayed two years ago. The journalist saw another video of Belichick, who was at the time the head coach of the New England Patriots, where he was shirtless, leaving the home at around the same time as the first video.

The journalist took a trip to Winthrop, Massachusetts, and spoke to the unidentified Airbnb host who spoke about the what they saw on the security footage. The house is owned by a female and male couple, Torre explained.

“We saw the Ring video in the morning, not knowing who this was,” the female owner claimed. “But this is an older gentleman with a very young woman who checked in the night before.”

At first look, the male owner believed that Belichick was Hudson's “relative or a drug dealer” and the female owner thought “she was an escort or something.”

Upon more examination, the male owner thought that the shirtless male figure looked like the Patriots coach once he was able to see his face more clearly via the security footage. According to the female owner, Hudson and Belichick booked the house for four nights but they didn't stay in the Airbnb too much.

To confirm that Hudson stayed at the Airnbnb, Torre found a review she gave the Airbnb hosts in July 2023.

She wrote, “Great spot. Great views. Great host. Great value,” Hudson wrote.

Jordon Hudson Claps Back At Airbnb Host For Bill Belichick Footage

The video of Belichick leaving the Airbnb went viral and Torre stated that he doesn't believe that the former cheerleader or Patriots coach leaked the video to the press.

Hudson has since been made aware of Torre's findings and she is putting the blame on the Airbnb hosts for leaking the footage of Belichick.

“Hey @Airbnb – Quick question. How do you feel about Airbnb owners publicly distributing security footage and information about tenants / their stay?” Hudson posted on X.

In addition to her post on X, according to a screenshot from TMZ, the former cheerleader shared a photo of an alleged text message exchange between she and the Airbnb hosts.

“Pablo Torre's ‘findings' have been nothing short of factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory and targeted,” she wrote. “Can y'all please stop giving credibility to this ‘reporter'?”

Hudson has not been the biggest fan of Torre's podcast and while she hasn't explicitly called him out, she has reposted tweets on X that seemingly target his allegations. In an earlier episode of his podcast that was released on May 9, Torre accused Hudson for lying about her age and that she's allegedly younger than she suggests. After the episode aired, Hudson reposted fan's posts from X in her defense.