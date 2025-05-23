Dwyane Wade has always loved a good laugh, even when he’s the punchline. The Hall of Famer revisited a viral moment from 2017 on Barstool Sports' “Pardon My Take,” where he addressed a diabolical fake quote that involved his wife, Gabrielle Union, and eating it like groceries, per TMZ.

The quote claimed Wade took comfort in Cleveland Cavaliers losses because at least he got to go home and feast upon Union. It was crude, fake, and absolutely everywhere. Wade shut it down at the time with a pointed tweet, “So we’re making fake quotes up now? Oh wait, that’s what everyone does nowadays. Carry on with the tomfoolery.”

So we’re making fake quotes up now. Oh wait that’s what everyone does nowadays. Carry on with the tomfoolery https://t.co/4yBXPosVS4 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 6, 2017 Expand Tweet

But on the podcast, the former Miami Heat star chose humor over outrage. “It came out of nowhere. It definitely was a crazy take and people ran with it,” Wade said. “Listen, I like to laugh. It was funny. It was a little crazy. But you know what? Ha ha ha. If my wife decided to do it, then she decided to do it. Leave what we do inside of our private home private.”

Wade was clearly unbothered by the speculation, choosing levity over defensiveness. The quote may have been phony, but the attention it got was very real. And Wade, as usual, knew how to handle the heat.

Wade Keeps It Real with Jimmy Butler

While the internet may have clowned him for a fake sex quote, Wade brought the seriousness back in a recent critique of former teammate Jimmy Butler. Speaking on his “Time Out with Dwyane Wade” show, he called out Butler’s lack of assertiveness on the court.

“I know Jimmy’s a pass-first guy… but you’re getting [$60 million]. This ain’t working,” Wade said. He urged Butler to assert himself more aggressively. “It’s bad offense if you're not shooting. Getting too close in that paint, and not putting that ball up to that basket, that’s bad offense.”

Dwyane Wade knows the standard. He’s lived it. And while he’ll laugh at a wild rumor, he won’t laugh off an NBA star not stepping up.