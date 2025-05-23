Gigi Hadid’s sister Marielle Hadid has Travis Kelce's back.

Marielle confessed that she told Gigi and Taylor Swift that the singer should date the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after he went viral for expressing his interest. The eldest sibling of Gigi, Bella, Anwar, and Alana Hadid, shared that she got inspired to tell Swift after doing a tarot card reading before the singer's Santa Clara Eras Tour stop back in 2023.

“I did pull a card for her because I had seen something where [Travis Kelce] had said that he wanted to date her,” Marielle told hosts Amy Bean and Parvati Shallow on the Nice Girls Don't Win podcast's Wednesday episode.

“So I told Gigi and I told her, I was like, ‘Come on, even if it’s just for fun,'” Marielle continued. “So I pulled this card for her, and I don’t exactly remember which deck it was, but I remember that it was in regards to this, and the word ‘swiftly’ was in the reading.”

Marielle added that the idea of a tarot card reading was new to Swift since she “never had a tarot card reading before.” Bean also confirmed that if Kelce shooting his shot was the only reason why Marielle told Swift to date the three-time Super Bowl champion, since it was rumored she told the singer that he would be a “good lay.”

“I did!” Marielle said excitedly. “I was like, ‘Come on.’ … She deserves it.”

“So I take all responsibility for [the relationship]!” she joked.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since 2023 after they previewed their romance at a Chiefs game in September that year.

What Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Doing Now?

After the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, the couple has been laying low.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it.”

“They are making the most of their time off together,” the source said. “They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them.”

The source added that they are “very serious and in sync.”

The insider continued saying that they are prioritizing their relationship.

“They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight,” the insider concluded.

The couple has been discussing their future as well and considering getting property in Montana.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.

For now, Kelce will be staying with the Chiefs and Swifties are anticipating new music from the singer this year.