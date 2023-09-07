Samuel L. Jackson is in talks to play the President in a new action film with Joel Kinnaman.

While the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are still occurring, some acquisition/business deals are still possible. Thanks to an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, a new Jackson-led project has emerged at TIFF. That being The Beast, Deadline reports. The film was already in pre-production prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The film, which also stars Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad), would see Jackson play the President of the United States. However, unlike Presidents in other films such as Air Force One, Jackson's won't be a damsel in distress. The title of the film refers to the President's limousine, which is decked out with grenades, shotguns, armor plating, and bullet/bomb-proofing.

Per Deadline, The Beast's synopsis reads: “When a militia of unidentified hostiles coordinates a coup against the U.S., the president (Jackson) uncovers the extent of The Beast’s highly classified offensive capabilities. Separated from his wife, the president must learn to control The Beast — and the monster inside himself — in order to save his life, the life of Secret Service agent Taft (Kinnaman) and America.”

James Madigan will direct the film, with Umair Aleem penning the script. Keith Kjarval, Fifth Season, John Logan Pierson, and Peter Berg will produce the film.

This won't be Samuel L. Jackson's first time playing the President, ironically. In 2014, Jackson played fictional President William Alan Moore in the film, Big Game. The film also stars the later Ray Stevenson, Onni Tommila, and Felicity Huffmna.