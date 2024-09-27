ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a San Diego State Central Michigan prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State Central Michigan.

San Diego State and Central Michigan are trying to find their footing early in the season. San Diego State and Central Michigan have both lost twice in September and have a lot to clean up. San Diego State needs help primarily on offense. The Aztecs got shut out by Oregon State and managed just 10 points against Cal. The Aztecs are led by new coach Sean Lewis, the former head coach at Kent State. Lewis joined Deion Sanders' staff last year at Colorado, but Deion ran him off and showed very little patience with him. Lewis got out of the Coach Prime circus in Boulder, and most people in the college football industry felt that San Diego State did really well to hire him. Now, however, Lewis has to build up the talent base in San Diego. He did not inherit a lot of offensive talent and playmaking capability when he stepped into the job. He knows he has to beef up the quality of his roster in the transfer portal in the coming offseason in December and January. In the meantime, he has to find a way to create offense for his 2024 team.

Central Michigan has an odd collection of results. The Chippewas lost to Florida International by 36 points in a shockingly bad performance. They lost by only 21 points to a decent Illinois team which has defeated Kansas and Nebraska. They beat Ball State in their Mid-American Conference opener last week. CMU's game results have been all over the place. For better or worse, this has been a noticeably inconsistent team. Which version is the real one? It could be that it is both-and, not either-or. The Chippewas have been erratic and need to find a measure of stability as they conclude the month of September.

Here are the San Diego State-Central Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Diego State-Central Michigan Odds

San Diego State: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +114

Central Michigan: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 53.5 (-108)

Under: 53.5 (-112)

How to Watch San Diego State vs Central Michigan

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Aztecs went up against solid defenses from Oregon State and Cal. Going up against Central Michigan, the Aztecs should face a more manageable opponent, more specifically a team they can score against. CMU allowed 34 points to Ball State and 52 to Florida International. San Diego State might not match those numbers, but even 30 or 27 points might be good enough for SDSU to win with its defense, which has been competent and capable through three games

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chippewas scored 37 points last week against Ball State. They might not hang that many points on San Diego State, but the Aztecs have not shown they can consistently score against any opponent. They have very rarely played good offense so far this season. If Central Michigan holds San Diego State under 20 points, it has a better than average chance of being able to win this game. As long as the Chippewas' defense doesn't implode, it should like its chances at home against an opponent which does not generally finish drives.

Final San Diego State-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

The lean is to CMU, but these teams are still mysterious, and that's good reason to stay away from this game.

Final San Diego State-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick: Central Michigan -2.5