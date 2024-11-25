ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the Players Era Festival-Power Tournament in Las Vegas as San Diego State faces Creighton. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-Creighton prediction and pick.

San Diego State comes into the game sitting at 2-1 on the year. They opened up with a tight win over UC-San Diego before dismantling Division III Occidental. In their last game, they would face Gonzaga. After being tied at 12 just six minutes into the game, it would not be close again. Gonzaga would dominate the rest of the way, winning the game 80-67. Meanwhile, Creighton is 4-1 on the year. They opened up with a win over UT-Rio Grande Valley, before winning by over 20 points in their next three games. Last time out, they would face Nebraska. Creighton struggled early, falling down 29-13 in the first half. They would not recover, losing 74-63.

These two schools have played nine times before this game, and the last two in the NCAA tournament. In their last game, Creighton would fall 56-57 in the 2023 Elite Eight. They last faced in the regular season in Las Vegas, with San Diego State winning 83-52. Still, Creighton has won five of the nine match-ups between these two schools.

Here are the San Diego State-Creigton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Creighton Odds

San Diego State: +5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +172

Creighton: -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Creighton

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State ranks 55th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 113th in offensive efficiency while sitting 22nd in defensive efficiency this year. San Diego State has been solid in forcing bad shots this year. While they are 102nd in the nation in opponent points per game, they are 39th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage, while sitting 12th in opponent two points field goal percentage.

Nick Boyd leads the team in points this year. He is scoring 14.7 points per game on the year, while also adding 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on the year. He is joined in the backcourt by BJ Davis. Davis is scoring 14 points per game, while also adding three rebounds and 1.3 assists. Further, he has been solid on defense, having two steals per game this year. Wayne McKinney III has also been solid, bringing in 10.7 points per game, while adding 1,7 rebounds and 1,7 assists per game. Finally, Miles Byrd has been solid this year. He has ten points per game, but also adds 6.5 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks per game.

Jared Coleman-Jones leads the way in the front court and rebounds. He is scoring just 6.3 points per game while leading the team with five rebounds per game. He is joined by Magoon Gwath. Gwath is scoring 5.76 points per game while adding 1.7 rebounds. Gwath has been solid on defense though, having four blocks per game this year. Rounding out the frontcourt is Pharaoh Compton. He is scoring 4.7 points while adding 3.7 rebounds.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton ranks 32nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 31st in offensive efficiency while sitting 44thuclcciucl in defensive efficiency this year. Creighton has shot well this year. They are 47th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 37th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are second in the nation when shooting inside the arc.

Ryan Kalkbrenner has been great this year. The center is scoring 21.4 points per game while adding nine rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Jackson McAndrew. McAndrew is scoring 7.6 points per game, while also adding 4.4 rebounds this year. Finally, Isaac Traudt is scoring 6.6 points per game while also adding 2.6 rebounds.

In the backcourt, it is Steven Ashworth who leads the way. Ashworth leads the team with 6.4 assists per game, while also scoring 16 points and adding 6.4 rebounds. Meanwhile, Pop Isaacs joined him in the backcourt and is playing well. Isaacs is scoring 13.5 points per game while also adding six rebounds and 2.8 assists. Rounding out the backcourt rotation is Jamiya Neal. Neal is scoring just 9.8 points per game but adds 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He also averages a steal per game this year.

Final San Diego State-Creighton Prediction & Pick

This is a contrast of styles in this game. San Diego State forced bad shots and dominates inside on defense. Creighton takes great shots and is great at getting the ball down low on offense. This game could come down to the rebounding battle. San Diego State is 47th in the nation in defensive rebounds, but 191st overall. Creighton is sixth in rebounds per game this year while sitting first in defensive rebounds per game. Take Creighton.

Final San Diego State-Crieghton Prediction & Pick: Crieghton -5.5 (-102)