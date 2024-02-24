The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Fresno State Bulldogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our San Diego State Fresno State prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Diego State Fresno State.
The San Diego State Aztecs didn't get out of the starting gate quickly this season. It wasn't that surprising. They lost some pieces from the roster which made the Final Four and then won a national semifinal to reach the national championship game last April. It was an adjustment to come back this season with a new-look lineup. Then the Aztecs had to adjust to the reality that they were much more of a featured opponent for every team on their schedule. If opponents wanted to beat SDSU last season, they wanted to defeat the Aztecs 100 times more this season. San Diego State spent a good portion of the nonconference schedule battling inferior teams who were raising their games and treating SDSU as its Super Bowl.
Everyone wondered if San Diego State was up for the challenge of taking everyone's best shot. The Aztecs have certainly answered the call.
A road win at Gonzaga really seemed to give this team the confidence it needed. San Diego State hasn't dominated the Mountain West Conference, but the Aztecs have been excellent at home and have won their share of big games in a high-quality conference which is likely to send at least five teams to the NCAA Tournament, possibly six. San Diego State hasn't been a transcendent team this season, but the Aztecs have fundamentally answered the challenge of trying to be good one year after they reached unexpected heights. SDSU will try to keep going in the right direction in Fresno against the FSU Bulldogs.
Here are the San Diego State-Fresno State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Fresno State Odds
San Diego State Aztecs: -12.5 (-110)
Fresno State Bulldogs: +12.5 (-110)
Over: 138.5 (-110)
Under: 138.5 (-110)
How To Watch San Diego State vs Fresno State
Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread
The Aztecs are simply a lot better than the Bulldogs. If you remember our betting preview of the first meeting between these teams from early January, the point spread was 15.5. The Aztecs were giving a lot of points.
They won by 27, covering by 11 points. If you assume that the game being in Fresno and not San Diego is worth six points (three points from home to neutral, three more points from a neutral court to a true road game), San Diego State is still 21 points better than Fresno State. It's a mismatch, and the game will reflect as much.
Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread
The Aztecs are a good team and it's not easy to bet against them, but they're playing on the road late in February after handling a lot of tough battles over the past few weeks. It's a letdown spot for SDSU, the kind of game in which a good team finds it hard to emotionally rev itself up for the full duration. If San Diego State plays a flat first half and allows Fresno State to stay close, FSU can stay within 12 points and cover the spread.
Final San Diego State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick
The Aztecs are the better team, but we told you to stay away from the first meeting between the teams. We'll tell you to stay away a second time.
Final San Diego State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +12.5