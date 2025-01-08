ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs might be getting their groove back, or it might simply be a case of playing the less-than-great teams in the West Coast Conference. Regardless of what you think about the WCC as a whole, it remains that Gonzaga looked very strong this past week after a lot of unsteady and mediocre basketball in previous weeks. Gonzaga struggled in the 2024 portion of this 2024-2025 season, losing four games and not finishing some contests it frankly should have won. The Zags were in position to grab some high-end wins but faltered just before the end of regulation and lost a few games in overtime. Mark Few needed to bring his team together, create more cohesion, and cultivate more consistency. That pursuit of steadier, more reliable play with fewer lulls and lapses bore some real fruit this past week. Gonzaga hammered both Portland and Loyola Marymount to take a clear step forward in its evolution as a team.

The win over Loyola Marymount was particularly notable and impressive because LMU had just come off a blowout win over a good Oregon State side. Oregon State has been playing really good ball this season, not merely winning but also covering a lot of spreads and winning a lot of games by double-digit margins. LMU absolutely torched OSU and played arguably its best game of the season. LMU had momentum going into the Gonzaga game on Saturday. Given that Gonzaga did not handle a road trip to Pepperdine one week earlier with perfect stability, allowing an 18-point halftime lead to melt down to a four-point lead with two minutes left before hanging on to win a close one, it was reasonable to think that Loyola Marymount could at least make Gonzaga sweat. That did not happen. GU won by almost 30 in a boot-on-the-throat display of dominance.

Maybe Gonzaga is hitting its stride. That's why the odds are what they are for this game.

Why San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is enormous. Gonzaga just played a great game. Will Gonzaga be fully motivated to keep pushing and pushing if it leads by 20 points early in the second half, or will the Zags downshift and cruise to the finish line? The spread will not be easy to cover. Gonzaga might play backups a little more, and the team — mindful of the need to keep starters fresh for the full season — might just jog to the finish line instead of going all-in.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga is rolling. The freight train is picking up momentum and is gathering steam. This team — the one we have seen the past week — can really put it to opponents and register large blowouts. San Diego won't be able to stand in GU's way. Gonzaga is going to flex its muscles against the weaker teams in the West Coast Conference.

Our lean is to Gonzaga, but the spread is just not attractive to bet against. Pass.

Final San Diego-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -31.5