The San Francisco 49ers will try to stay undefeated in the preseason as they face the Houston Texans on Thursday. This matchup on the road is the last chance head coach Kyle Shanahan will have to see who will make the 53-man roster. It also marks the end of multiple starting job battles.

Following a heartbreaking 20-17 playoff loss against the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers will have a different face for 2022. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out as the starter, second-year quarterback Trey Lance will try to lead the team back to the Super Bowl.

Lance will see who will continue to be part of this journey, and much of it depends on how things go in the preseason finale. A bad game could mean a roster cut, while a good one could shake up the starting lineup.

With that being said, here are some bold 49ers predictions for their last preseason game against the Texans on Thursday night.

San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 Predictions

4. The 49ers will finally score on the ground

In two games in this preseason so far, San Francisco has a total of 245 rushing yards. However, the team has failed to score a rushing touchdown.

With a final cut date approaching, the running department for the 49ers still needs to determine its last roster spots. Because of that, some of the running backs on the bubble might get more carries than usual.

Among the contenders for the spots are Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty and rookie Jordan Mason. Each already had some opportunities in recent weeks, with Mason leading the way with 15 carries and 87 yards. Sermon has 11 rushing attempts for 19 yards, while Hasty has eight for 51.

With such a battle at the position, giving them chances to score could be what separates the winner to the released.

3. Malik Turner will be a bright spot among reserves

A wide receiver who is still fighting for a place on the 53-man roster is Malik Turner. In Week 2 of the preseason, Turner had a nice game to help his cause.

Against the Minnesota Vikings, the four-year veteran had two receptions for 26 yards, the third-most yards on the team. One of those catches was on a big third down. He also shined on special teams, forcing a fumble on a Vikings punt return. He also had two solo tackles.

In 41 career games, Turner has 29 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. He also totaled two solo tackles, a number he matched in just one game this preseason.

His two-way abilities can make him standout against his competition. Should he play well against the Texans, especially on special teams, Turner should end the game with his name on the regular-season roster.

2. This will be a one-score close game

Both San Francisco and Houston are undefeated in the preseason so far, each going 2-0. Despite all the wins, things have been tougher than numbers show.

The 49ers won 28-21 versus the Green Bay Packers and 17-7 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans’ victories have both been one-score games, 17-13 against the New Orleans Saints and 24-20 in the matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

With such close scores, it would be a surprise if the preseason finale follows the same path. With teams likely resting some key starters, both could struggle on both ends of the field.

In the end, unless a tie happens, only one team will remain undefeated. It will all come down to the final possessions and whoever has a more prepared backup unit.

1. The battle for the backup QB spot will be a must-see

Since the 49ers announced Lance as the starter and that Garoppolo has been involved in trade rumors, the battle for the backup quarterback job is very much alive.

As a returner to the roster, Nate Sudfeld has a advantage over 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy. Sudfeld didn’t appear in any games last year, however, his preseason play has been very efficient so far. In the prior two games, he completed 21 of his 28 pass attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

In the same two games, Purdy went 17-for-29 on pass attempts, totaling 164 yards. He also added a touchdown with zero picks so far.

Even though Purdy is a rookie, Sudfeld doesn’t have too much playing experience to overshadow his competition. Sudfeld only has four games in the NFL since entering the league in 2016. His Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles doesn’t matter in this quarterback battle.

The game versus the Texans should be the deciding factor of who is the No. 2 quarterback. Both should have meaningful snaps, and a bad game can mean become the third-stringer.