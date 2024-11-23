The San Francisco 49ers went into the 2024 season as the co-favorites with the Detroit Lions to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. However, instead of dominating, the 49ers find themselves with a 5-5 record as they prepare for their Week 12 game. Ahead of the 49ers-Packers game, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 12 predictions.

Normally, this would be the exact moment in the season where head coach Kyle Shanahan's team would be getting ready to make its move to exert dominance in the NFC West. Technically speaking, the Niners are in last place in division. The Arizona Cardinals are in first place with a 6-4 record while the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Niners all have 5-5 record. Since San Francisco is just 1-3 against division opponents, they are listed behind their other rivals in the division standings.

While the Niners normally have plenty of offensive firepower thanks to stars like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, head coach Kyle Shanahan's team is going to have to try and get the best of the Packers without quarterback Brock Purdy in the lineup.

Purdy had limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday and Shanahan said Friday that the quarterback will not be in the lineup against the Packers. Instead, backup Kyle Allen will take his place under center.

Even though Purdy won't be able to compete, the Niners still have the talented players to push the Packers to the limit.

Christian McCaffrey is ready to hit his stride and will score 2 TDs

The 49ers did not have McCaffrey in the lineup for the first eight games of the season because he was battling bilateral Achilles tendonitis early in the season. While McCaffrey may not be 100 percent at this point, he has played two games and has the know-how to come through when Purdy is unable to play.

So far this season, McCaffrey has carried the ball 32 times for 118 yards for an averaged of 3.7 yards per carry. The prolific scorer has not gotten into the end zone with any of his carries to this point. Of course, there's much more to McCaffrey than his ability to run with the ball. He is also a sensational pass catcher. He has caught 10 of 12 targets for 95 yards.

The absence of Purdy is not going to hurt McCaffrey's receiving numbers. They may be enhanced with Allen under center. That's not because Allen is a better or more accurate passer than Purdy. Shanahan and the coaching staff will feel much more comfortable with Allen throwing swing passes and screens to McCaffrey than they would with him attacking downfield. The running back should be able to catch at least 8 passes in this game.

McCaffrey has been slowly gaining his stride as a running back. He has averaged 16 carries per game through his first two games, but that number could go up to 20 carries against the Packers.

The Packers have the 14th-ranked rushing defense in the league as they are allowing 119.6 yards per game. The Niners are going to attack that rushing defense with full authority and they are going to ask McCaffrey to get back to top form in this matchup.

He should be able to find his way into the end zone at least twice, once as a runner and one more time as a receiver.

LB Fred Warner and the 49ers are going to force 3 turnovers

Since the Niners are not going to be able to show off their best offensive attack without Purdy under center, the San Francisco defense is going to have to step up.

The Niners have been one of the better defensive teams in recent season, and that part of their game seems to be holding up fairly well so far this season. The 49ers rank 6th in yards allowed going into Week 12, allowing 302.2 yards per game.

Warner remains one of the best linebackers in the NFL. He leads the Niners with a team-leading 78 tackles. He has a also contributed 6 passes defensed, 2 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles. Warner returned one of his picks for a touchdown.

The Niners will also be missing defensive end Nick Bosa, who leads the team with 7.0 sacks becuase of a hip/oblique injury. Instead, they are going to depend on veteran defensive end Leonard Floyd for their pass rush. He has 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 1 pass defensed and 1 forced fumble.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir will also play a key role. He is second on the team to Warner in tackles with 61 and he also has 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown will also need to have a big game against Green Bay. He has 50 tackles, 4 passes defensed and 1 interception through the Niners' first 10 games of the season.

49ers are in must-win position and will come up with road victory

The Packers are hopeful of returning to the playoffs again this season and they are in a strong position with a 7-3 record. They made it to the divisional playoffs a year ago, but their season came to an end against the 49ers.

There is nothing that Packers quarterback Jordan Love would like more than to give the Niners a taste of their own medicine and pick up a win at home.

However, the Niners are much too strong of a team to sit in last place at this point in the season. Even without Purdy in the lineup, they have the talent to string wins together and get back into the playoff picture.

Look for a very sharp effort from the 49ers and their star running back and tough defense will lead the way. The 49ers earn a 21-20 triumph at Lambeau Field.